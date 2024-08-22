Rugeley school pupils make history on results day

The oversubscribed school, part of Creative Education Trust, is “incredibly proud” to reveal a third consecutive year of year-on-year improvements.

Last year, it achieved its best set of validated outcomes in its history for GCSE English.

This summer, it’s not only celebrating a record high for students gaining 4 or above in English and Maths, but also more pupils than ever attaining a grade 7 or above in both subjects.

Exam highlights include “particular strengths” in creative subjects like Art & Photography, and Engineering & Design, as well as “excellent results” in Acting, English and Science.

Notable student successes include Adam Glynn 6 x grade 9s (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Maths, English Language, Geography) Distinction* (Engineering), 2 x grade 8s and 2 x grade 7s; Alfie McKay 6 x grade 9s (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Maths, Further Maths, Statistics), Distinction* (Engineering), 4 x grade 7s; Evie Wallace 6 x grade 9s (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Statistics, History, Product Design), 2 x grade 8s, 1 x grade 7, 2 x grade 6s; Grace Mackie 2 x grade 9s (Maths, Physics) Distinction*, 6 x grade 8s, 2 x grade 7s; and Emily Bannister 1 x grade 9 (History), 6 x grade 8s, 3 x grade 7s and a Merit.

Gracie Mackie. Photo: THS

Many students will now continue their education in the school’s Sixth Form, which also had cause to celebrate an “exceptional” set of A Level and Vocational results last week.

Jekyll Lam and Ronnie Powell. Photo: THS

Principal Ms Rachael Sandham said: “We’re incredibly proud to congratulate pupils and staff on a set of excellent GCSE results and ongoing year-on-year improvements as we continue on our journey towards being an exceptional school.

“We wish them every success in their next chapter.”

Principal Sandham is pictured with Adam Glynn. Photo: THS

Students celebrate exceptional results. Photo: THS

The school’s open day will be held on Thursday, October 5. Call 01889 802440 to book. For more visit hartschool.org.uk/

By Justine Halifax - Contributor