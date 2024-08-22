Rugeley school pupils make history on results day
The Hart School in Rugeley is celebrating continued exam success after unveiling a record set of GCSE results.
The oversubscribed school, part of Creative Education Trust, is “incredibly proud” to reveal a third consecutive year of year-on-year improvements.
Last year, it achieved its best set of validated outcomes in its history for GCSE English.
This summer, it’s not only celebrating a record high for students gaining 4 or above in English and Maths, but also more pupils than ever attaining a grade 7 or above in both subjects.
Exam highlights include “particular strengths” in creative subjects like Art & Photography, and Engineering & Design, as well as “excellent results” in Acting, English and Science.
Notable student successes include Adam Glynn 6 x grade 9s (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Maths, English Language, Geography) Distinction* (Engineering), 2 x grade 8s and 2 x grade 7s; Alfie McKay 6 x grade 9s (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Maths, Further Maths, Statistics), Distinction* (Engineering), 4 x grade 7s; Evie Wallace 6 x grade 9s (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Statistics, History, Product Design), 2 x grade 8s, 1 x grade 7, 2 x grade 6s; Grace Mackie 2 x grade 9s (Maths, Physics) Distinction*, 6 x grade 8s, 2 x grade 7s; and Emily Bannister 1 x grade 9 (History), 6 x grade 8s, 3 x grade 7s and a Merit.
Many students will now continue their education in the school’s Sixth Form, which also had cause to celebrate an “exceptional” set of A Level and Vocational results last week.
Principal Ms Rachael Sandham said: “We’re incredibly proud to congratulate pupils and staff on a set of excellent GCSE results and ongoing year-on-year improvements as we continue on our journey towards being an exceptional school.
“We wish them every success in their next chapter.”
The school’s open day will be held on Thursday, October 5. Call 01889 802440 to book. For more visit hartschool.org.uk/
By Justine Halifax - Contributor