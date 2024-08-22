Proud students at community academy on GCSE results day

The academy, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust, is incredibly proud of all Year 11s this results day, as they reflect on two years of hard work and dedication. Many students are now preparing to start their Level 3 qualifications at the academy’s Sixth Form.

Some of the individual standout achievements include:

Poppy Tolley who successfully achieved grade 9s in geography and history, grade 8 in biology, English language, English literature and sociology and a grade 7 in mathematics.

Zachariah Andrews who attained Distinction * in performing arts, a grade 8 in English and history, and grade 7s in biology, chemistry and geography. Zachariah also represented the academy in Ormiston’s Got Talent and secured the lead role in the school production.

Bailey Green has made outstanding progress during their time at the academy, achieving a grade 5 in English and mathematics and a Merit in IT and media.

Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy prides itself on creating the best learning and development opportunities for all students, encouraging them to develop the knowledge, skills and character to lead successful, fulfilling lives. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Zachariah Andrews celebrating results. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

Students and staff at Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy's results day. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

Michael Riley, Principal at Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy, said: “It has been so great to see this year group, who are incredibly hard-working, kind and respectful, achieve so well today. I’m so proud of their efforts and I know they will be delighted with their achievements and thankful to the staff that supported them to achieve this success.

"On behalf of all our staff we wish all our students continued success in the future and are looking forward to welcoming high numbers of students back into our Sixth Form in September."

By Rachael Dillon - Contributor