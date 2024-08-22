Outstanding GCSE success at St Edmund’s
Once again, St Edmund's Catholic Academy is delighted to present the fantastic achievements of our year 11 students. With even better outcomes than last year , we are proud of the hard work and aspiration shown by our students, most of whom will be returning in September to begin their A level and Btec subjects. This year we want to highlight some particularly high achievers:
Melisa Riekstina-Ose 7 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 1 x distinction *
Gloria Mensio 3 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7, 1 x distinction *
Harriet Deadman 4 x grade 9, 1 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7, 2 x grade 6
Lucy Portlock 2 x grade 9, 3 x grade 8, 5 x grade 7
Patrick Richards 2 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7, 2 x grade 6 , 1 x distinction
Jovita Edobor 2 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7 , 2 x grade 6, 1 x distinction *
Ella Patel 6 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6
Nina Patel 5 x grade 8, 4 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6
Principal, Maggie Hazeldine said: "I am so proud of year 11. They have shown true ability and determination and I am very excited to see what the future holds for them in sixth form."
Identical twins Ella and Nina Patel opened up their GCSE results to find that they have achieved almost identical results. Both girls have achieved excellent outcomes with Ella achieving 6 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6 and her sister Nina achieving 5 x grade 8, 4 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6, with Ella achieving one grade higher than her sister in one subject.
Ella said: “ I am very proud of our achievements. We revised together most of the time.”
For more information about our sixth from where we "aspire not to have more, but to be more" (St Oscar Romero) please email Hardi Toor htoor@stedmunds.org
By Debra Curtis - Contributor