Outstanding GCSE success at St Edmund’s

Melisa Riekstina-Ose 7 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 1 x distinction *

Gloria Mensio 3 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7, 1 x distinction *

Harriet Deadman 4 x grade 9, 1 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7, 2 x grade 6

Lucy Portlock 2 x grade 9, 3 x grade 8, 5 x grade 7

Patrick Richards 2 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7, 2 x grade 6 , 1 x distinction

Jovita Edobor 2 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7 , 2 x grade 6, 1 x distinction *

Ella Patel 6 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6

Nina Patel 5 x grade 8, 4 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6

Principal, Maggie Hazeldine said: "I am so proud of year 11. They have shown true ability and determination and I am very excited to see what the future holds for them in sixth form."

Harriet Deadman. Photo: St Edmund's

Identical twins Ella and Nina Patel opened up their GCSE results to find that they have achieved almost identical results. Both girls have achieved excellent outcomes with Ella achieving 6 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6 and her sister Nina achieving 5 x grade 8, 4 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6, with Ella achieving one grade higher than her sister in one subject.

Ella said: “ I am very proud of our achievements. We revised together most of the time.”

Nina & Ella Patel. Photo: St Edmund's

For more information about our sixth from where we "aspire not to have more, but to be more" (St Oscar Romero) please email Hardi Toor htoor@stedmunds.org

By Debra Curtis - Contributor