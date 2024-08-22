Kinver students celebrate success!

We are pleased that both our students’ hard work and effort, with the support of their parents/carers and phenomenal teachers (who have worked tirelessly throughout the past two years) has been rewarded and recognised today. As a school, Trust and team of staff, we couldn’t be any prouder of their success and achievement today.

This year:

80 per cent of students attained 5 or more GCSE’s at Grade 4+

75 per cent of students attained a Standard Pass (Grade 4) in both English and Maths

53 per cent of students achieved a Good Pass (Grade 5+) Pass in both English and Maths

46 per cent of students achieved one or more GCSE’s at Grade 9-7

22 per cent of students achieved three or more GCSE’s at Grade 9-7

Notable subject attainment was achieved in Chemistry and Spanish where half of all grades attained by students were at the highest level (Grade 9-7)

Kinver High School & Sixth Form. Photo: Invictus Education Trust

Special recognition for outstanding attainment goes to:

Liam Hartill: 9,9,9,9,9,8,7,6,6,6

Ryan Potts: 9,9,9,8,8,8,8,L2D,7,6

Samantha Cooper: 9,9,9,8,8,8,8,7,7,7

Sophia Price: 9,9,8,8,8,8,8,8,8,6

Lilia George: 9,9,9,8,8,7,7,7,7,6

Hollie MacBeth: 9,9, L2D*,8,8,8,7,7,7,6

Isabelle John: 9,9,7,7,7,7,7,7,7

We would like to commend and congratulate the following students for their outstanding progress and achievement. They have all achieved on average 2 or more grades higher in every subject, when compared to other similar students nationally and between them attained a total of 20 GCSE Grades 9-7: Madison Jones; Ginny Kelsey; Sullivan Stead and Abigail Wild.

Mrs Clifton Headteacher commented: “I would like to congratulate all of our students and their families on their well-deserved success today. I’d also acknowledge and thank my staff, our parents, carers and local community for their continued invaluable support. These tremendous results are a testament to our teamwork! I would also like to congratulate all students and families receiving results within our local community area today. You all thoroughly deserve to have a great celebration with your friends and families.”

As a school and Trust, we are delighted that our students have now secured the results needed to progress onto their post 16 destinations and look forward to welcoming many of them back to us in September at Sixth Form.

By Tom Howes - Contributor