Headteacher 'incredibly proud' following academy's GCSE results

After much hard work studying and preparing, students at the school, which is part of Windsor Academy Trust, are collecting a set of strong GCSE results and getting ready to take their next steps in their educational journey.

Subjects that saw particular success included English literature, history, geography and French. In technical and vocational courses students did especially well in Enterprise and Child Development.

Great Wyrley Academy students are now looking forward to progressing onto their chosen further education institutions, with many remaining at the school’s Aspire Sixth Form to study for A Levels and vocational qualifications.

While all pupils have done incredibly well, there are some standout individual achievements. These include:

Jessica Green, Maths (9), English Language (7), English Literature (7), Science (8,7), French (7), Geography (7), Enterprise (Distinction)

Hayden Patrick, Science (9,8),Maths (7), English Literature (8), Geography (8), Enterprise (Distinction),

Yvonne Kayode, English Literature (9), English Language (8), RE (8), History (7)

Collecting GCSE results today, Yvonne Kayode, said: “I am really pleased with my results and I am so grateful for all the help that the teachers have given me over the years. I can now go on to do the A levels that I want to do.”

Kelly Moore, Headteacher at Great Wyrley Academy, said: I am incredibly proud to announce that our students have achieved exceptional GCSE results this year. Our students' hard work, dedication, and resilience, combined with the unwavering support of our dedicated staff, have led to significant improvements in both progress and attainment. These outstanding results are a testament to the quality of education we provide and the bright futures that await our students."

Dawn Haywood, Chief Executive Officer at Windsor Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted to see students from across the Windsor Academy Trust family achieve such strong results in their GCSEs today. I couldn’t be prouder of our students and our staff who have worked so hard for these successes.”

For more information about Great Wyrley Academy, please visit: greatwyrleyacademy.org.uk/

Submitted by Windsor Academy Trust