GCSE success at community school

There were many individual success stories amongst the excited groups of pupils who opened their results this morning including Devi Khanal who achieved 9 grade 9s placing her in the top performing group of students nationally. Devi was delighted with her results and is now well placed to continue her A Level studies with us on her path to her dream career in medicine. Having attended a Cambridge University pathway course recently we look forward to seeing her progress in Colton Hills Sixth Form.

Rajvir Singh was equally delighted with his 9 GCSEs attaining 5 grade 9s. Gurpreet Kaur achieved 9 GCSE passes with most being Grade 8 or 9. She is intending to study Biology, English Literature and Psychology or History with as at A-Level. Headteacher, Ms Julie Hunter congratulated the pupils on their hard work: “We are proud of their academic achievements and celebrate the young adults they have become.

This remarkable success is undeniably a testament to the exceptional efforts of our students, but equally a result of the outstanding support, guidance and dedication of our incredible staff. A special thanks also for the continuous support of our parents and carers. Whether staying with us into Sixth Form or moving to colleges or apprenticeships, we extend our warmest wishes as they take their next steps in their journey.”

Colton Hills Open Evening will be held on Thursday, 3 October. For other Open Events information, please visit coltonhills.co.uk to book tickets.

By Tammy Foo - Contributor