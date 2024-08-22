GCSE students celebrated at Sandwell academy

The academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, is pleased to announce another year of strong results for its students. The academy is celebrating the achievements of the Year 11 cohort who have worked exceptionally hard through the pandemic to secure these grades. Over one third of OSCA students achieved higher grades of 7+.

Alongside the continued success of the academy, some of the individual standout achievements include:

Ethan Johnson who achieved seven grade 9s and a grade 7

Shahnaz Rezai who secured five grade 9s and three grade 8s

Mya Bhader who obtained four grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7

Jatinder Sohal who received five grade 9s, a Distinction* and two grade 8s

Jasraj Kaur who collected three grades 9s, two grade 8s and a Distinction

Violet Allen who achieved two grade 9s, five grade 8s and grades 7

Violet Allen, Bethany Whitehouse, Lauren Slaney-Richards. Photo: Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy

Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy prides itself on offering a range of opportunities that focus on enabling all students to achieve their best. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child can thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Ariba Ahmed and Katy Wallage. Photo: Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy

Adrian Price, Senior Principal at Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy, said: "I am beyond proud of our students' GCSE results. They have shown incredible dedication, and today is their day to shine. It has been a true pleasure getting to know them all during their time with us and seeing them flourish.

"Our whole academy is really looking forward to seeing them continuing to achieve in the next steps – I wish them all the very best."

Layba Younis and Mya Bhader. Photo: Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy

By Rachael Dillon - Contributor