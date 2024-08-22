'Exceptional' GCSE results for students at Kidderminster school

The star students this year were: Fatima Anwar, Matilda Brothwell, Delphi Bembridge, Caitlyn Morris, Anna Kulakowska, Xin Chen, Alex King, Poppy Mullaney, Hannah Palmer and Henry Eastwood. All of whom achieved at least 8 top 7-9 grades.

There were exceptional performances from Fatima Anwar (six grade 9s and four grade 8s), Matilda Brothwell (five grade 9s and five grade 8s) and Delphi Bembridge (four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 7)

Headteacher Jamie Butler said: “I am delighted for the students. It was great to see so many smiling faces as they picked up their results. These results are down to the hard work and outstanding behaviour of our students, the high standard of teaching and the excellent relationships between staff and students.”

By Chris Gibson - Contributor