Dudley sports college celebrates exam success

Headteacher, Kevin Rogers, commented: “This year, we are celebrating some remarkable achievements. We are particularly pleased that the number of Grade 9s awarded more than doubled from 32 last summer to 78 this year and the number of Grade 8s are up from 84 to 110. In English and Maths, the percentage of students gaining Grades 4, 5 and above has increased on last year. More importantly, beyond these statistics, are a group of brilliant young people whose hard work and commitment have given themselves and their families much to be proud of. These grades will enable so many students to access a wide range of career and further study options and we wish them every success as they do so.”

Our Head Students managed to balance both making exceptional leadership contributions to our community whilst also securing an excellent set of results. Alex Smallman secured, among others, a 7 in English Literature, a 6 in History and a L2M in BTEC Sport, and Tameka Faith secured a 7 in English Literature, a L2M in Child Development, a L2D* in Health & Social Care.

A special mention goes to Flavio Tiganescu, our student with the highest progress between KS2 and KS4. Flavio secured an 8 in Geography, a 7 in Maths, and an L2D* in Enterprise, among other excellent results.

We are incredibly proud of all our students and their remarkable achievements this year. Their hard work and determination have set a high standard for future cohorts, and we wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavours.

Our top performing students have truly shone this year and include:

Joshua Cowdell-Smith: 9,9,9,9,9,9,8,8,8

Joel Jones: 9,9,9,9,8,7,6,L2D*,L2D

George Matthews: 9,9,9,8,8,7,7,6

Ethan Watton: 9,9,8,8,7,7,6,5,L2D

Sophie Phillips: 9,9,9,8,8,7,7,6,L2D

Libby Hollis: 8,8,8,8,8,7,7,L2D*,L2D*

Kirsty Heywood: 9,8,8,8,8,7,7,5,L2D*

Joshua Bayliss: 9,8,8,7,7,7,7,5,L2M

Alexia Paul: 9,8,8,7,7,7,7,7,L2D*

Jude Al-Amayreh: 9,8,8,8,7,7,6,6,4

Among these remarkable achievements, special recognition goes to Ethan Watton, who, despite breaking his collarbone during the exam season, demonstrated exceptional persistence and resilience, earning outstanding results.

By Tom Howes - Contributor