Dudley academy marks GCSE results day with pride and reflection

In this moment of achievement, the school community also reflects on a profound loss, uniting in honouring the memory of Tyrese Johnson, who tragically passed away in July.

A book of condolence is open at the Academy, offering a space for students, staff and community members to express their sympathy and pay tribute to Tyrese.

Principal, Nikki Jones, said: “Today is a day of both pride and reflection for Thorns Collegiate Academy. We are incredibly proud of our students and their achievements, which are the result of their relentless efforts and support of our staff. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all our students for their future endeavours.

“As we celebrate these accomplishments, we also remember Tyrese, whose absence is deeply felt in our community. We will continue to honour his memory by ensuring that we continue to support our students, staff and the wider community during this time of remembrance and beyond.”

Overall, 90 per cent of students achieved five or more GCSEs or equivalent passes, with Grade 5 set by the government as a strong pass. Nearly 10 per cent of the grades awarded were in the range of grades 7 – 9, with a total of 46 Grade 9 or Level 2 Distinction* awarded, the highest grade possible. In English, just under a quarter of students achieved grades 7 to 9, which is a continuation of the excellent results in this subject.

Sir Mark Grundy, CEO of Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our GCSE and BTEC students at Thorns Collegiate Academy, whose results reflect years of hard work and perseverance. As you look forward to your next exciting chapters in sixth form, college or in an apprenticeship, remember that your potential remains boundless. On behalf of the Trust, we wish you all a future filled with happiness and success.

“We also stand in solidarity with the Academy as we remember Tyrese Johnson and the lasting presence he had on our community. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Tyrese’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Thorns Collegiate Academy also has an Open Evening on Thursday, 19 September for any families wanting to learn more about joining Year 7 in September 2025. The doors will be open from 5.30pm to 8pm, no need to book just turn up.

GCSEs are linear in structure rather than modular, with all exams taken at the end of a two-year course. A grade 4 is effectively an old C grade with a grade 9 being the equivalent of an A*.

By Alexandra Buck - Contributor