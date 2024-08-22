College offers welcome sessions for parents and carers of new learners
Results day has finally arrived and to assure parents and carers of those learners looking to join Halesowen College in September, a series of welcome sessions are being held at its Whittingham campus.
Alongside Halesowen College Principal and Chief Executive Jacquie Carman, there will be staff available from a range of college services to answer any questions parents and carers may have around how learners are supported as they step into college life in September.
Sessions will be running on Wednesday, 28 and Thursday, 29 August.
Jacquie said: "These sessions are aimed at alleviating any concerns parents and carers may have, giving them an opportunity to speak to college staff about the support we offer here at Halesowen College that make young people's college experience a positive one."
Spaces are limited so it is advisable to book on early by visiting buytickets.at/halesowencollege/1307753
By Hayley Edwards - Contributor