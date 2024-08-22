Celebrations at Cheslyn Hay Academy for GCSE results

After much hard work studying and preparing, students at the school, which is part of Windsor Academy Trust, are collecting a set of strong GCSE results and getting ready to take their next steps in their educational journey.

Subjects that saw particular success included Art, Music and French. In technical and vocational courses students did especially well in Health and business and hospitality.

Cheslyn Hay Academy students are now looking forward to progressing onto their chosen further education institutions, with many remaining at the school’s Aspire Sixth Form to study for A Levels and vocational qualifications.

While all pupils have done incredibly well, there are some stand-out individual achievements. These include:

Molly Jones, who received Grade 9s in English Literature, French and History with 5 more GCSEs at Grade 8 and one further Grade 7

Sophia Rana, who gained a Distinction* in Business Enterprise; three Grade 8s and five Grade 7s.

William Butt, who achieved a Grade 9 in Religion, Philosophy and Ethics alongside a Distinction, three Grade 8s, three Grade 7s and a Grade 6.

The following students achieved a Grade 6 or better in all of their qualifications: William Dorricott, Ruby Falconer, Jasmine Fowler, Bella Gracey, Robyn Hall, Christopher Jackson, Ruby Jones, Ashton Lythgoe-Jones, Alfie Naylor-Uren, Isabelle Robinson, Daisy Stewart-Cooney and Finlay Thatcher.

William Butt. Photo: Windsor Academy Trust

Collecting GCSE results today, Molly Jones, said: “I feel really good and I'm so pleased with my results, especially my 9s in History, French and English Literature. I can relax a bit now! I was a little nervous about Aspire Sixth but now I've got these results I'm really excited and looking forward to it. Thanks to all of the staff and teachers at Cheslyn Hay!”

Tom Macdonald, Headteacher at Cheslyn Hay Academy, said: “I am so pleased for our students - they have done amazingly well and we have some real success stories here. A huge thank you to the parents and staff of our students who have supported them in their journey to today: so many of our young people have done better than they ever expected and we are delighted that so many are choosing to remain with us at Aspire Sixth.”

Dawn Haywood, Chief Executive Officer at Windsor Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted to see students from across the Windsor Academy Trust family achieve such strong results in their GCSEs today. I couldn’t be prouder of our students and our staff who have worked so hard for these successes.”

For more information about Cheslyn Hay Academy, please visit cheslynhayacademy.org.uk

Submitted by Windsor Academy Trust