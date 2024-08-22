Best results for more than a decade - college pupils celebrate GCSE success

Notable pupil successes include Lucy with all top-grade results, seven subjects being at grade 9. Kirpa performed extremely strongly, again with top grades in all subjects including five grade 8 and 9s. Sahana is celebrating more top grades with seven subjects at grades 8 and 9 whilst Junayd secured six subjects at grades 8 and 9 (five at grade 9). Lucas, whilst at Tettenhall College played for Wolverhampton Wanderers Youth team and played his first cap for the England U16 squad last year. He has now signed a professional contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers and has demonstrated that sporting and academic success can go hand in hand with seven subjects at 7 and above. Yuri from Japan produced a wonderful set of results, securing eight subjects at grade 8 and 9.

Younger pupils also demonstrated their academic abilities, with Hayden securing a grade 9 in French despite only being in Year 9.

It was particularly pleasing to see that pupils achieved a 100% pass rate in English Literature, Higher Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, French and Spanish Higher, and EAL.

Mr McAllister, Headmaster at Tettenhall College expressed his pride in the pupils’ achievements, stating, “We are delighted with the excellent GCSE results this year, a testament to the pupils’ hard work and the commitment of our dedicated teaching staff. These results reflect the high standards and supportive environment that Tettenhall College provides, ensuring each pupil reaches their full potential.

In addition to academic success, our pupils demonstrate a well-rounded approach to their education. The school consistently encourages a balance between academics, arts, sports and personal development, contributing to the overall success and confidence of pupils.’

For Year 11 pupils who have received their exam results today, there are still opportunities to join Tettenhall College Sixth Form for entry in September 2024. Limited places remain. Contact our Admissions team by calling 01902 751 119 or email admissions@tettcoll.co.uk to learn more about the exciting opportunities that await.

Our next Whole School Open Day is on Saturday 28th September, 9.30am. We welcome you and your family to join us to find out more about Nursery, Preparatory School, Senior School and Sixth Form for admission in September 2025.

By Gurinder Rai - Contributor