Academy celebrates strong GCSE results

Many of the students are now preparing to start their post-16 education at the academy’s sixth form.

Alongside the continued success of the academy, some of the individual standout achievements include:

Oliwia Bulgaj who achieved one grade 6, two grade 7s, three grade 8s, two grade 9s and one Distinction

Zac Winfindale who received one grade 6, three grade 7s, three grade 8s, one Distinction and one Distinction Star

Robert Lautaru secured one grade 9, two grade 8s, two grade 7s, one grade 6, one grade 5, one Distinction and one merit

Ormiston NEW Academy is proud to create and encourage a learning environment for students that provides them with the opportunities to achieve their personal best. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

The academy has an Open Day on Tuesday, 24 September for any families wanting to learn more about joining year 7 in September 2025 or the Sixth Form now. The doors will be open from 5pm to 8pm. No need to book, just turn up.

Craig Cooling, Principal at Ormiston NEW Academy, said: “I am so privileged to be the Principal of Ormiston NEW Academy. It's an absolute privilege to lead such a talented and determined group of young people, and I am filled with pride seeing them reach these well-deserved milestones.

The post 16 results last week and these GCSE results show that through endeavour, pride and together great success can come. I look forward to welcoming these pupils to Sixth Form to continue their successes in A level studies.”

If you are a year 11 student and would like to consider joining NEWA in the sixth form in September, email: info@onewa.co.uk with GCSE results as soon as possible.

By Rachael Dillon - Contributor