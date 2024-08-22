Our pupils have excelled across the board, with remarkable performances in core subjects such as English, Maths, and Science, as well as in vocational courses. These achievements highlight TKAW’s commitment to providing a well-rounded education that equips pupils with the knowledge and skills they need for future success.

Notable pupil achievements include Serena Kumar with 7 grade 9s, Gurnoor Singh with 5 grade 9s, and Amrit Takhar with 6 grade 9s. These outstanding results highlight the dedication of both pupils and staff at TKAW.

Commenting on the results, Principal Sukhdev Shoker expressed his pride in the achievements of the pupils: "These fantastic results are a testament to the hard work, resilience, and determination of our pupils, supported by our dedicated staff and the wider Academy community. We are thrilled to see so many pupils achieving their potential and securing the grades they need to pursue their future aspirations. As we celebrate this success, we also remain committed to continuously improving and ensuring that every pupil at TKAW has the opportunity to excel."

CEO of The Khalsa Academies Trust, Mrs. Anita Kaur Notta, added: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton for another set of great GCSE results. We are proud of the staff and pupils who have worked hard to achieve this success. These excellent results are a testament to TKAW’s journey towards exceptional achievements and reinforces the Trust’s commitment to academic excellence. On behalf of the Trust, I congratulate TKAW's leadership team, staff, parents, pupils, and the entire academy community."

The Khalsa Academy celebrates outstanding GCSE results

The Khalsa Academy celebrates outstanding GCSE results

The Khalsa Academy celebrates outstanding GCSE results

As TKAW continues its journey towards exceptional achievements, the academy remains committed to nurturing the talents of all its pupils, with many set to join the Khalsa Sixth Form on their desired courses.

By Mrs Anita Kaur Notta - Contributor