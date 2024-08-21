Prepare to be 'wowed' at Wallsall MakerFest

Let’s Dance in Gallery Square will be the location for a fantastic showcase of dance including Bhangra, break dance, Bulgarian folk, and street dance performances.

The stage will be hosted by Shay Ramsey, who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, Songs of Praise, and most recently, as a finalist on The Voice in 2023.

The Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Anthony Harris, who will officially open the festival said: “Walsall MakerFest is set to be an unforgettable day of creativity, talent showcases, and community spirit.

“I am very excited that Walsall is hosting such a spectacular event right here in our town. There are some breathtaking performances lined up and a vibrant makers’ market so there’s something for everyone. Come and join us and celebrate Walsall's incredible talent and energy.”

Some of the magical performances to look out for at Walsall MakerFest include:

Ultimate Bhangra - the Walsall-born Bhangra group will showcase a celebration of tradition and community. Two teams of dancers will entertain in a lively programme of Bhangra Dance that will make you want to join in!

Sonia Sabri Company's Kathakaars share the diversity of South Asian dance with contemporary British audiences. Performing regularly across the UK, their repertoire includes Kathak, South Asian folk dances such as Afghani, Marathi and Balochi. They will be performing the Elephant and the Drummer Elnaz, which is a fun and empowering dance performance exploring body-positivity and self-acceptance.

There will more performances, including a fashion show, street theatre featuring Walsall College and Lollipop Ladies, and a music theatre open mic for anyone who wants their own moment of spotlight.

Walsall MakerFest is being delivered by Walsall Council in partnership with local non-profit Urban Hax CIC, The New Art Gallery Walsall and Walsall Cultural Compact. It has been supported by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)’s Cultural Development Fund: Round Three through Arts Council England.

Submitted by Walsall Council