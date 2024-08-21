Building a greener Sandwell: Allotment project brings community together

Since 1997, Litter Watch has assisted Sandwell residents by providing information, advice, and support on how to address the blight of litter in the local community. The charity works with relevant individuals, landowners, and authorities to clean up litter and fulfil their legal obligations to help keep the community clean. Environmental education is a key component of their mission to spread public awareness of the impact of litter and fostering a greater sense of personal responsibility among residents.

SUEZ, a local employer dedicated to protecting the environment and building a sustainable future, has supported Litter Watch and their 2400 volunteers over the last 12 months as part of their ‘Adopt a Street’ campaign which has removed an amazing 12,000 bags of litter over the last year.

The allotment run by Litter Watch near Clifford Road is a safe space for its service users learning the rewarding experience of growing their own fruit and vegetables and contributes excess produce to the local food pantry. Additionally, horticulture courses are also provided to residents seeking employment to gain skills which could help secure future opportunities.

“The allotment is a fantastic local project which teaches valuable skills and provides vital support to its users” said Maxine Sennett, Site Manager at SUEZ, “it is a green oasis in an urban area, and we were delighted to support their expansion with materials from our contractor PDX, and to have the opportunity to volunteer to help clear land, build planters and enlarge their facilities. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Litter Watch and supporting the wider community”.

Volunteers worked hard clearing land and building new planters. Photo: SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

“I wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to the staff from SUEZ for their incredible effort put into our allotment project. Their hard work has truly elevated our site to a whole new level, and I am overwhelmed with gratitude” said Alicia Wingfield from Litter Watch, “The progress achieved in just one day would have taken us weeks, if not months, to accomplish on our own.”

PDX Plant has been working on land restoration at SUEZ’s site in Packington and were pleased to join the initiative with a generous donation of sand, gravel and other building materials.

Volunteers get hands on. Photo: SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

David Reader of PDX Plant expressed his pride in supporting Litter Watch: “It is our pleasure to stand beside SUEZ in supporting local charities like Litter Watch. It was rewarding to see people from different organisations come together to improve the allotment. Giving back to the community is important to us, and we are grateful to have been a part of this project.”

By Oliver Williams - Contributor