Black Horse reopens - The Delph Run is back!

Following completion of phase one of the refurbishment of the Black Horse, engaged couple Lee Davies and Jessica Martin, who live at the pub with their two young children, hope to turn the pub back into a community venue for all the family.

The Black Horse on Delph Road has been fully renovated inside with the bar relocated to its original position. The sheltered area at the back of the pub, has also been refurbished, a new and improved park areas has been created for children with the old kitchen/external bar area being turned into a fully equipped commercial kitchen.

The pub, part of the Stonegate Group, dates back to 1834, making it one the oldest in the area and the oldest on Delph Road. The famous "Delph Run" also includes The Tenth Lock, The Bell, The Vine Inn, Corn Exchange and the Brickmakers Arms.

Lee said he hopes to entice customers along with affordable prices, all beers on tap are under £3.95, reasonably priced food served up by chef Nathan Wheatley, alongside non-alcoholic beverages such as mocktails, coffee and hot chocolate and bar snacks.

The back area of The Black Horse. Photo: Lee Davies

The family-friendly pub will also be hosting events including quiz nights on Mondays and live music on Saturdays.

The play area at The Black Horse. Photo: Lee Davies

Further refurbishment is also planned to overhaul the pub garden and front areas, with the installation of ramps to allow pushchair and wheelchair access to all areas.

By Lee Davies - Contributor