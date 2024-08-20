A work in progress: Comedy screening comes to Birmingham this weekend

Literally, Anthony Irvine would take a large block of ice onto the stage then proceed to melt it (or fail to melt it) in a variety of creative ways. Among his fans were Mike Myers, Jo Brand and Bill Bailey.

In 2010, when Black Country born Robert Wringham wrote his book about this era of comedy, the Iceman could not be found. But a couple of years later, Anthony Irvine popped up again. This time as a visual artist called aim. What was going on?

Wringham writes: "How much permanence and success can we assure for this man whose entire act was about impermanence and failure? Come along to the beautiful Mockingbird Cinema in Digbeth to see our WIP (work in progress) to find out.

"We'll be presenting some of our never-before-seen footage featuring the Iceman, Stewart Lee, Ronni Ancona, Jo Brand and the rest of our all-star cast, followed by a live talk and Q&A"

The Q&A is with director Mark Cartwright and writer Robert Wringham to tell you about "our strange journey so far."

Stewart Lee, one of the many top comedians to appear in MELT IT!, the Iceman film. Photo: Mark Cartwright & Robert Wringham

The film's executive producer is Michael Cumming, director of Brass Eye, Toast of London and Birmingham-set King Rocker.

"Despite the big names," says Wringham, "Our film is being made with love and zero budget. 100 per cent of ticket sales will go towards finishing the film."

By Robert Wringham - Contributor