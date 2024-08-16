Seaside in the City returns to Wolverhampton!

Bell Square (at the bottom of Victoria Street) will be transformed into a seaside, with a huge city centre beach surrounded by deckchairs for all the family to enjoy. On the Friday and Saturday we have a huge beach along with deck chairs to relax in, a peep through board and a giant deck chair. If you close your eyes, you will think you are at the seaside thanks to a sounds of the sea machine, providing waves and seagull sounds!

Children’s face painting is available, children need to be 3+. Over at the Circus Skills Workshop why not have a go at the tricks of the day! Punch & Judy will have three 30 minute shows throughout the day. Have your photo taken with our very own Claude Costume Character. If that wasn’t enough, Dicky Dodd is hosting from his Soundstage. Dicky will be playing some great feel-good summer tunes and entertaining with fun games including Safecracker - Just crack the code and win fantastic Enjoy Wolverhampton Gift Card prizes.

On Sunday, our quiet day, come and enjoy our street beach and chill out with the opportunity to laze in a deckchair, close your eyes and enjoy the sound of the waves crash and the gulls overhead while the kids play in the sand.

Come along and enjoy Seaside in the City from 10am to 5pm, part of the Enjoy Wolverhampton events programme brought to you by Wolverhampton BID, funded by local businesses.

For more information visit: enjoywolverhampton.com/events/seaside-in-the-city, call 01902 710903 or visit our Facebook and 'X' pages for updates.

By Shaun Boyce - Contributor