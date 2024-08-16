Impressive results and destinations for Old Swinford Hospital Sixth Formers

Director of Sixth Form, Mr Rob Orr congratulates students by saying: “There are some fantastic grades coupled with incredibly competitive points of destination amongst OSH’s Year 13 leavers. The number of students who have secured places on selective higher and degree apprenticeships (Grant Thornton, radiography, architecture, Specsavers etc), or competitive undergraduate degree programmes at Cambridge, Durham, Bath, Lancaster and Russell Group Universities is impressive. This cohort has been a genuine pleasure to teach and they are a great bunch of young adults who will go on to brilliant futures.”

Seventy per cent of the cohort now move on to universities across the country, with particular favourites being the Universities of Cambridge, Durham, York, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham and Reading. A quarter of whom are going to Russell Group Universities; some of the top institutions in the country. One student has gained a place at the University of Cambridge, to read Veterinary Medicine at Girton College. Alongside them, 10 per cent of leavers are to begin degree apprenticeships with leading providers.

Away from the traditional exams, three students sat Additional Maths FSMQ in their Year 11, which is roughly equivalent to an AS level. Plus, two students in Year 12 took A level languages exams to great success; Ben Bassanesi achieved an A in Italian, and Sam Wong a B in Chinese.

Commenting on these successes, Headmaster Paul Kilbride says: “Our students should be rightly proud of their achievements, just as we are very proud of them. They now go out into the wider world as capable young men and women, ready to make their own positive impact on it. We look forward to hearing about their continued successes and we hope that they keep in touch with their old school along the way.”

Submitted by Old Swinford Hospital