Another successful year at Wolverley Sixth Form

Wolverley CE Secondary School's Year 13 students have achieved excellent A-Level results, and we are delighted to see them moving on to the next exciting stage of their journey. Those that want to go to university have secured places, a number are starting apprenticeships and others heading straight into the world of work! They have been a fantastic group who have worked incredibly hard to get the results they have. We are all very proud of them and wish them the very best of luck for the future.