Wolverhampton Girls' High School celebrates outstanding A-Level results

Results Highlights 2024:

100 per cent A Level pass rate

45 per cent of grades awarded at A or A*

75 per cent of grades awarded A-B*

Particular success was seen in Russian, German and Latin, with 100 per cent of students achieving A*-B; Additionally, over 94 per cent of Geography students, and 85 per cent of English students achieved A*-B. There were significant improvements in Maths and Chemistry with 75 per cent of students achieving A*-B.

Many of our students are now heading off to university this September, with a significant number gaining places at prestigious ‘Russell Group’ universities including Oxford, Birmingham, Cardiff, Exeter, Leeds, Liverpool and Newcastle. Our students will study a diverse range of courses including Medicine, Dentistry, Biology, Computer Science, Maths and International Relations. We wish them all great success.

A special congratulations to Harriet, Laana, Aymah, Cyla, Amrit, Mariam, Stepheny, Isabella, Sahasra and Isabelle for their outstanding achievement of straight A*s. Our congratulations also to the 46 students who all achieved A*/ A grades across 3 or 4 A Level subjects.

Head Girl, Harriet, will be heading to Oxford University to study Medicine. Photo: Wolverhampton Girls' High School

Headteacher, Trudi Young, expressed great pride in the students' achievements: "Congratulations to our Year 13 students. We are so proud of each and every one of you. You have worked incredibly hard and achieved fantastic results. Indeed, these examination results represent significant increases in the number of students attaining the top grades. They are testament to the hard work and support of students and staff.

"During your time at the school, you have fully embraced the wide ranging opportunities both in and out of the classroom developing a wide range of skills along the way and exhibiting our school values of care, courtesy and cooperation with respect at the heart of all you do. Thank you for your contributions to our school.

"Well done! From all at Girls’ High, we wish you the very best for the next steps."

An incredible four A's for Amrit! Photo: Wolverhampton Girls' High School

Director of Maths, Mr Brocklehurst, was delighted with the results: "The Maths department has seen an increase in both A*/A now at 54 per cent and A*-B now at 75 per cent. With a growing Maths cohort in the school these grades reflect the hard work and efforts of students and teachers. Our grades are significantly above the national averages and go against the flatline in performance nationally for maths. We are all immensely proud of what our students have achieved."

Our students are now deservedly going to enjoy the rest of their summer break before embarking on their next steps be it University, Degree Apprenticeships or taking a gap year, we wish them all the very best for their future.

By Gemma Merrick - Contributor