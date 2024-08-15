This year sees more students secure high grades at college than previous year

Celebrating with learners today College Chief Executive and Principal Neil Thomas said: "I could not be prouder of Dudley Sixth learners. I am delighted that the high grades they have achieved demonstrates the hard work that they have put into their studies over the last two years has paid off. I’m pleased that with the support of our staff, so many of them have achieved the grades they needed to secure their places at university, a higher apprenticeship programme or employment."

Acknowledging this year’s results have seen even more students than last year secure high grades he added: "I’m delighted that this year’s results are reflecting the upward trend in high grades that the college has been demonstrating year after year since 2016. 14 of the 32 subjects we offer improved their A* -C pass rate on the previous year and 4 per cent of entries achieved an A* grade, which is phenomenal."

Individual outstanding success stories include Liam Mills (aged 18) who achieved four A* grades in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics. Commenting on his time at college Liam said: "I found the environment at college incredibly supportive – tutors were very helpful, and I have made great friends. I liked the degree of freedom I had to manage my own learning. I’d encourage anyone to study A levels at college although I’d tell them not to underestimate the amount of work involved."

Liam has already secured employment and training with Jaguar Land Rover, securing a Degree Apprenticeship with them so he can pursue a career in Finance.

Liam Mills with four A grades. Photo: Dudley College

Head of Dudley Sixth Ben France, who oversees Dudley Sixth’s A level programmes said: "We have shown that we are able to nurture young people and bring the best out of them in their educational attainment. As Head of Dudley Sixth, it’s great to see students doing well in all subject areas across Sciences, Arts and Social Science programmes. We have some strong performances this year with 73 per cent of all learners achieving A*-C grades."

Christie Uche and Sameer Quershi will both be going on to university places after obtaining a clutch of high grades. With Christie obtaining: Maths - A, Psychology - A, Philosophy - B and Further Maths -C allowing her to move to the University of Shefield to study Maths and Philosophy. Whilst Sameer will take up a place at the University of Birmingham to study Medicine after achieving an A* in Biology, and A grades in Chemistry and Mathematics.

Sameer Quershi is off to study Medicine. Photo: Dudley College

Commenting on their experience at college Christie said: "I attended Open Days and a Taster Day before making my decision to come to Dudley Sixth and the Taster Day really sold the place to me. I felt it was a mature environment that would suit my style. I’m delighted with my grades and want to thank everyone who supported me."

Echoing this Sameer an ex-Pegasus Academy student said: "I did find the change from the school environment to college hard at first, but I soon found my place with the help of the academic and pastoral support I received. I’m delighted to have secured my place to study Medicine, so I can make everyone proud and build on the success I have already achieved."

By Debbie Goode - Contributor