Students looking forward to university following 'fantastic' results

99.3% pass rate across a total of 3305 exams

Nearly 2000 high grades at A*-B awarded at A level

In excess of 20 students have achieved places at Oxbridge

26 of 36 courses have a 100% pass rate

Dance, Drama, Music and Textiles courses all had 100% A*-C grades

Here is what some of the students had to say on receiving their examination results today:

“I’m Florence and I’m going to study English at University of Oxford. I’m looking forward to progressing to university in the Autumn to study English at University of Oxford. I achieved 3 x A* grades in Drama, English Literature and Music – I’m delighted with them. My Mom and I started crying with joy when we read the results online. I’ve really enjoyed my time in college, and I’m so grateful for support of my teachers and I feel like I’ve been part of a lovely community that I look forward to hopefully finding similar at uni.”

“My name is Sienna. I’ve loved college – I’ve thrived here. Academically it’s stunning, the support is amazing. The teachers are fab, and I recommend it a lot. I achieved A, A A* in English Lang & Lit, Film. Classics and I’m going to Cardiff University to study Archaeology.“

“My name is Tiffany, and I achieved 3 x A* grades in Biology, Chemistry, Maths alongside grade A in AS Further Maths. I’m going to University of Oxford to study Medicine this Autumn. I’m looking to specialise in surgery. King Ed’s was great! When I first came here I was scared, but everyone made me feel comfortable – not just the teachers. I’ve made really good friendships during my time here, and whilst I’m sad to leave I’m looking forward to uni.”

Principal Holly Bembridge said: “Students and staff at King Ed’s are guided by the KEDS framework, with the E and D standing for Effort and Discipline, and we are seeing the fruits of this in these results. I am so proud of the focus and commitment shown by students, and the way that teachers and all staff have supported them every step of the way. I am pleased for this year’s cohort who are progressing to some of the best universities and companies in the UK. But regardless of the grades and outcomes individual students have achieved, I am proud of all of them: their thoughtfulness, care and curiosity have made working at the college a real joy day in and day out.”

By David Handy - Contributor