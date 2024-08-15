South Staffs students celebrate post-16 results

The sixth form, which is based across the two schools and is part of Windsor Academy Trust, is pleased to announce another year of strong results achieved by its students.

Standout individual achievements include:

Nicole Ingles, 2 A* grades (Chemistry and Maths) and A (Biology), will study Chemistry at University of Leeds.

Charlie Johnson, A* (History) and 2 A grades (Biology and Chemistry), will study Physiotherapy/Medical Biochemistry at the University of Manchester.

Ella Brown, A* (Sociology) and 2 A grades (History and Politics), will study History at University of Bristol.

Brandon Ellam, Distinction* (Engineering), A (Physics), B (Maths), will join the Royal Navy seeking to become an Engineering Officer.

Collecting A Level results today, Nicole Ingles, said: “A big thank you to all the staff at Aspire Sixth that have helped me achieve where I want to be! I’m so excited to see where my future in chemistry takes me!”

Charlie Johnson said: “I’m overwhelmed and proud of my achievements and looking forward to my new adventure at Manchester University. Thank you Aspire Sixth!”

Celebrations on results day! Photo: Windsor Academy Trust

Students are now looking forward to progressing onto their chosen university including several top-level, Russell Group Universities. Other students will be undertaking exciting apprenticeships and employment at leading organisations in the region.

Celebrations on results day! Photo: Windsor Academy Trust

Kelly Moore, Headteacher at Great Wyrley Academy, and Tom Macdonald, Headteacher at Cheslyn Hay Academy, said: “Our students have worked hard for their results and we are so pleased that their efforts have been rewarded with success and joy. Our staff have been committed to ensuring their students can all reach their potential and it is wonderful to see the hard work and dedication of staff and students leading to a wonderful future for our young people. We’re really proud of our students and wish them all the very best for their future”

Dawn Haywood, Chief Executive at Windsor Academy Trust, said: “I am exceptionally proud of our students, who have worked incredibly hard to achieve such positive outcomes to secure aspirational university places or apprenticeships - and our staff, who constantly strive to unlock the academic and personal potential of all our young people.”

Celebrations on results day! Photo: Windsor Academy Trust

For more information about Aspire Sixth Form, please visit aspiresixth.org.uk

Submitted by Windsor Academy Trust