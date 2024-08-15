Rugeley school celebrates “exceptional” 100% sixth form pass rate

The oversubscribed Rugeley school, part of Creative Education Trust, has revealed overall grades at A*-C have increased by almost a third on last year, with particular subject success in History, English Literature, Sociology and Biology.

Notable student successes include Lucy Bannister with 5 A-Levels – A* English Literature, A History, A Psychology, B Maths & C Further Maths; Katie Brown – A Chemistry, B Biology & B Chemistry; Wren Crozier – A* Literature, B Psychology, B History; Millie Groom – A* Sociology, A Psychology, B History; Grace Illingworth – A Biology, A Psychology, B Chemistry; Lily Kouvidi – A Art, B Law, B Psychology; Cody Jellyman - A Biology, Distinction Sport, B Psychology; and Emily Parker - A Sociology, A Law, B History.

These are the highest set of validated A-Level results in The Hart School’s history, following a return to pre pandemic levels, with jubilant Sixth Formers now heading off to universities across the UK or to start Higher Apprenticeships.

Renowned for creating a bespoke curriculum for each Sixth Form intake, the school does not rest on its laurels and continues to invest in its offer with two major projects in the pipeline, including new, purpose-built dance studios, set to be unveiled in Spring, on the back of it now offering students a full Performing Arts Course (Double Dance Award/2 A Levels).

Principal Rachael Sandham said: “Well done to all our Sixth Formers on a set of exceptional results as we continue to see our exam successes building year on year.

“We’re incredibly proud of all our students and wish them all the very best for their next chapter.”

To apply for the Sixth Form for September’s intake please email Ben.Brennan@hartschool.org.uk, or for more visit: hartschool.org.uk

By Justine Halifax - Contributor