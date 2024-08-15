Lichfield headteacher 'incredibly proud' following A-Level success

Headteacher Sue Hannam noted: “The dedication and hard work of both students and staff have culminated in exceptional academic performance, with a significant number of students attaining top grades across a wide range of subjects. I am incredibly proud of this outstanding group of students who have demonstrated resilience, determination and generous hearts throughout Sixth Form. Their positive impact on the whole school community is an important legacy from which younger pupils will continue to benefit.”

“This fantastic achievement is a testament to the high standards of education and the supportive learning environment at Lichfield Cathedral School. As a non-selective school, students join the Sixth Form with a wide range of GCSE results and it is incredibly satisfying to witness students being rewarded for their industry and strength of character,” said Andrew Harrison, Deputy Head.

“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our parents, whose encouragement and involvement have been instrumental in our students’ success. From attending school events, to providing a nurturing home environment, they have been our steadfast partners in education,” added Felicity Goodlet, Head of Sixth Form.

Sue Hannam concluded: “As Headteacher, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our students who are embarking on journeys to university, apprenticeships and employment. As you step into this new chapter, I wish you every success and fulfilment in your academic and personal endeavours. Remember, you will always be a part of the Lichfield Cathedral School family and we look forward to celebrating your future successes.”

There were some outstanding individual achievements:

Martha Wilkes and Lucy Hannam both achieved A*, A*, A grades. Martha will join Loughborough University to study Business and Lucy will begin a Law degree at Manchester University.

Theo Mackey and Hugo Hearn both achieved A*, A, A grades, plus A in the Extended Project Qualification. Theo will study Pharmacology at Bath University while Hugo is at Lancaster University studying Nuclear Engineering.

Sophie Gamwell achieved A*, A, A and will study Veterinary Medicine at Liverpool University; Samuel Parsons achieved A, A, A and is thrilled to be joining Exeter University to study History and Politics.

James Carter will be starting a prestigious degree apprenticeship with the Civil Service; Reuben Evans Cash will be studying Music and Georgina Grant will study Philosophy, both at Durham University; Sophie Mayne is going to Leeds University to study Music; Mohsin Durrani will be starting an Aerospace Engineering degree at Birmingham University; and Ella Jiggins will study Medicine at Nottingham University.

Summary:

89 per cent of all grades were A*-C for A Levels and Distinction* to Merit for BTECs.

33 per cent of all grades were A*-A for A Levels and Distinction* or Distinction for BTECs.

100 per cent pass rate maintained.

A* and A grades have been achieved across a wide range of subjects which included: Art, Biology, Business, Chemistry, Design & Technology, Economics, English Literature, French, Geography, Government & Politics, History, Mathematics, Music, PE, Philosophy, Ethics & Theology and Physics.

100 per cent of Business students achieved a Distinction.

75 per cent of Applied Law students achieved either a Distinction* or Distinction.

By Jo Brow - Contributor