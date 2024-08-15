Kidderminster students and staff celebrate 'outstanding' results
Students and staff at King Charles I School in Kidderminster are once again celebrating an outstanding set of A-Level results. We are proud of the hard work they have put in over their school careers and we know they are looking ahead to their subsequent university and apprenticeship options.
We are thrilled that over 50 per cent of our students achieved at least one top A*-B or equivalent grade in their Key Stage 5 courses - a truly fantastic achievement, demonstrating the quality of the experience studying at King Charles offers alongside the students’ hard work.
The top performers included Ryan Ireland (A*, A, A, A), Will Robinson (A*, Distinction*, B, B), Will Vickers-Ward (A*, A, A, B) and Ishbel Macphail (A, A, B, B).
Headteacher Jamie Butler said, “I am delighted for our students. These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students and staff. Over the last year it has been a pleasure to see students and staff working together to produce this achievement. We are pleased to see so many students securing apprenticeships or places at university. I am very proud of them, and they deserve tremendous credit for the resilience, adaptability and dedication shown in achieving this set of results. I wish them the very best of luck in the future.”
By Chris Gibson - Contributor