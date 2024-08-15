Kidderminster students and staff celebrate 'outstanding' results

We are thrilled that over 50 per cent of our students achieved at least one top A*-B or equivalent grade in their Key Stage 5 courses - a truly fantastic achievement, demonstrating the quality of the experience studying at King Charles offers alongside the students’ hard work.

The top performers included Ryan Ireland (A*, A, A, A), Will Robinson (A*, Distinction*, B, B), Will Vickers-Ward (A*, A, A, B) and Ishbel Macphail (A, A, B, B).

Headteacher Jamie Butler said, “I am delighted for our students. These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students and staff. Over the last year it has been a pleasure to see students and staff working together to produce this achievement. We are pleased to see so many students securing apprenticeships or places at university. I am very proud of them, and they deserve tremendous credit for the resilience, adaptability and dedication shown in achieving this set of results. I wish them the very best of luck in the future.”

By Chris Gibson - Contributor