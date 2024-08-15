Joint sixth form success on results day

Amethyst Sixth is a joint Sixth Form between Aldersley High School and Moreton School in the north of the city, that takes external applications from beyond those two schools, too.

Particularly strong results were achieved in vocational subjects such as Business Studies, Sport, Health and Social Care, Childcare and ICT, with strong performances at ‘A’ Level evident in English and in Law, where students averaged a grade B and exceeded national averages considerably. Amethyst Sixth Form offers a wide variety of student pathways to cater for all ambitions, and these results have helped students to go onto university, apprenticeships and fulfilling employment.

Amethyst Sixth Headteacher Stephen Blower said: “Our students should be very proud of what they have achieved. They have worked hard, supported one another and adapted to challenges. Their results demonstrate the efforts that our students have put in and the committed teaching by our excellent staff. We wish the students getting their results today all the very best for the future and the entire Amethyst family looks forward to seeing them flourish in their futures.”

Special mention should go to Amijeet, who achieved three A* grades, in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. Amijeet is going on to study Medicine at University of Birmingham, and everyone at Amethyst Sixth is so proud of him and delighted that his hard work has been rewarded.

The moment of realisation of 3 A's is sinking in. Photo: Amethyst Sixth

Other special shout-outs go to the following students who really excelled and will be going to their university of choice:

Darntai – Sport D*, Business D*, Law B – Accounting and Finance at Aston University.

Cameron – Business D*, Law B, English Lang and Lit A* – English at University.

Cole – Chemistry B, Physics B, Mathematics A – Physics with Astrophysics at Queen’s University Belfast.

Zarina – Business D*, Law B, English Lang and Lit B – Law at University of Birmingham.

Aida – IT D*, Law B, Sociology B – Software Development Degree Apprenticeship.

Janet – Law A*, Psychology A*, Biology B – Law at University of Birmingham.

Jade – Sociology A, English Lang and Lit A*, History B – Bath Spa University to study Education: Primary and Early Years.

Amethyst Sixth continues to be open to final external applications for September 2024, and applications for September 2025 will open this Autumn.

By Paul Martin - Contributor