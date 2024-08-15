Invictus Sixth Form celebrates another year of impressive exam results

Emily Morgan, Director of Sixth Form, commented, “This year’s results are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience shown by our students. These young people have faced unprecedented challenges during their secondary education, and their outstanding results are a reflection of their determination and commitment. We are incredibly proud of each and every one of them, and we are confident that they are well-prepared for the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Among the top achievers this year were:

Lucas Dhillon: A* A* A

Madeline Baker: A* A A

Jaidon Holden: Distinction* Distinction* Distinction*

Lucy Green: A* A B

Alfie Hadlington: A* A B

Samuel Barker: A* A* B

Georgia Cowdell-Smith: A A C

Alys Teitge-Davies: A* B Distinction

Students opening results. Photo: Invictus Education Trust

These exceptional students are set to continue their academic journeys at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities and apprenticeship providers, studying subjects from Engineering and Physical sciences to Politics and International studies. Samuel Barker has secured a place at the University of Cambridge, where he will be studying Human, Social, and Political Sciences.

In addition to these top performers, many other students have excelled, securing the grades needed to progress to higher education, apprenticeships, or to embark on their professional careers. The breadth of achievements highlights the diverse talents and aspirations of Invictus Sixth Form students.

Samuel Barker. Photo: Invictus Education Trust

Emily Morgan, Director of Sixth Form, added, “It is always a joy to see our students not only achieving academically but also embodying the values and attributes we strive to instill in them. They are not just leaving with excellent results, but with the skills and character to make a positive impact in whatever paths they choose to follow.”

Edward Vitalis, CEO of Invictus Education Trust, also expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments, saying, “These results are a reflection of the high standards of teaching and learning at Invictus, as well as the unwavering support of our dedicated staff. Our students have shown remarkable strength and determination, and I am confident they will continue to thrive as they move forward into the next exciting chapter of their lives.”

Georgia Cowdell-Smith. Photo: Invictus Education Trust

As we close the chapter on another successful year, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of our students. We look forward to hearing about their future achievements and wish them every success in their chosen paths. At Invictus Sixth Form, we believe this is just the beginning of many great things to come.

By Tom Howes - Contributor