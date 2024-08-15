Excellent A-Level results as hard work pays off

Despite there being a decrease in the national grades awarded at the very top level, returning to 2019 standards, Tettenhall College results have increased from last year. One half of the results are A*- B (29 per cent A*-A) and over 70 per cent are A*- C.

Our pupils are now looking forward to taking up their university offers, the majority of which are their first choice, around the UK and at some excellent international institutions.

Deputy Prefect Emily leads the way achieving an impressive A*, A, A, A. Her excellent performance has paved the way to securing her place at the University of Manchester to study English Literature and French.

Fellow pupil Anish achieved A*, A, B, B and is looking forward to his next steps as he heads to the University of Birmingham to pursue a career in aerospace engineering. Also celebrating is Molly achieving A*, A, B, B who will be pursuing her dreams at the University of Edinburgh studying for a degree in interior design. Having joined Tettenhall College in Nursery, the school has been an environment that has supported her success and prepared her for the next phase of her educational journey.

International boarder Guillermo, celebrates a fantastic set of results with his family in Mexico, securing A, A, A and will be pursuing a degree in medicine at Queen’s University Belfast. Other boarders Adeyimika achieved A*, A, A, B and Emil – A*, A, A, A. Both pupils will continue their studies at exceptional universities overseas.

Securing a fantastic opportunity in the United States of America is pupil Dilkaran, who has secured a football scholarship in Georgia, Atlanta. He is now set to pursue his childhood dream and passion for football.

Headmaster Mr McAllister praised pupils and staff today as he spent the morning celebrating with pupils and their families. He said: "This year’s results are a testament to the hard work and perseverance of our pupils, supported by our exceptional teaching staff.

"We are incredibly proud of their achievements, particularly in the face of the challenges presented over the last few years. These results are not just a reflection of academic ability, but of character, resilience and determination. Today marks the beginning of the bright futures they have worked so hard to secure. We are immensely proud and excited for what lies ahead of them."

As Tettenhall College celebrate these achievements, the school remains committed to nurturing future leaders by providing a supportive environment where pupils can excel academically and personally.

Tettenhall College Sixth Form offers a broad range of subjects for A Levels from art & design to computer science, from music to psychology and more. The school offers Sixth Form Pathways Programmes in Medical Science, Social Sciences & Humanities, Modern Languages, Creative and Performing Arts, Sports and Business, Enterprise and Finance.

For Year 11 pupils who will be receiving their GCSE results next week, there’s still time to enquire about Tettenhall College Sixth Form. Contact the Admissions team on 01902 751119 or email admissions@tettcoll.co.uk.

By Gurinder Rai - Contributor