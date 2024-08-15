Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form celebrates A-Level success

The class of 2024 has achieved exceptional results, building on the sixth form’s impressive track record of academic excellence.

Central Saint Michael’s students achieved a 99 per cent pass rate in all A-Level subjects, with many students gaining top grades this year. Furthermore, 28 subjects and qualifications, including Chemistry, Economics, Art, and Politics secured a 100 per cent pass rate.

As Central Saint Michael’s celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, today’s results reflect the sixth form’s continued dedication to its students and their future success.

This year’s students will now follow in the footsteps of the college’s former alumni, going on to make their educational mark at Birmingham’s own universities and leading institutions throughout the UK. Over the past decade, former students have gone on to excel in a wide range of subjects - including Medicine, Law and Pharmacy - and embark on exciting careers.

Anupreet Ghattaura, a student at Central Saint Michael’s, received his grades today, with an A* in Law, an A* in Art and a B in Chemistry. He said, “I expected to do well in Law and Art, but I found the Chemistry paper harder than I thought, so it’s such a relief to do so well.” He plans to go to the University of Birmingham to study Law.

Dr Matt Lamb, Principal of Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form, said: “I’d like to congratulate our A-Level and BTEC students for securing such fantastic results - it’s reflective of their hard work, enthusiasm, and commitment to their studies, and they should be incredibly proud of their achievements.

“Today is such an important milestone for our students and I’m so proud that these results will open the door to a wealth of exciting opportunities – from university and further study to entering the workplace – and I’ve no doubt that the class of 2024 will continue to excel.

“This is a particularly special year as we’re also celebrating the college’s 10th anniversary and a decade of academic success. At Central Saint Michael’s, we work to ensure that every individual is equipped with the skills and experience they need to meet their full potential. I would like to thank our wonderful team of teachers and support staff who display unwavering dedication to our students.

“As we mark the culmination of another incredibly rewarding year, I’m sure the whole team will join me in wishing our students the very best of luck as they embark on their next chapter.”

Central St Michael’s forms part of the Sandwell College family, alongside Cadbury Sixth Form College. Cadbury Sixth Form College has also been celebrating record A-Level results today, with an increase in the pass rate for the fourth year running. Many subjects achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, including English Literature and Language, French, Italian, Physics and Sociology.

Graham Pennington, Principal and Chief Executive of Sandwell College, comments: “It's been another wonderful year for our students across the Sandwell family of colleges. It's a testament to their hard work and the amazing support they have received from our staff.

“We have also achieved outstanding results for our vocational students studying BTECs and other vocational qualifications. We would like to congratulate all our students on their amazing achievements today. We are confident that they will go on to have bright futures in their chosen careers.”

The Sandwell family of colleges is comprised of a variety of campuses – Central Campus, which focuses on the vocational offer for Sandwell; Central St Michael’s, the A-Level centre for Sandwell; and Cadbury College, providing A Level and vocational provision in Kings Norton.

To find out more about Sandwell College and each campus, please visit: sandwell.ac.uk/about/about-our-colleges/

By Beth Toeman - Contributor