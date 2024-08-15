Celebrations for A-Level students at Stafford school

Mr Leese, Headteacher, commented: "We are absolutely delighted with these wonderful results. Walton High School has a strong tradition of outstanding academic performance and it is clear that this year’s cohort have excelled. This is down to the hard work of each student along with the dedication, care and support from their teachers and parents."

There were some brilliant individual results including Charlotte Watson 3A*, Emily Hotchkiss 2A* and 1B, Isabelle Pinkney with 2A* and 1B, Matilda Perry with 1A*, 2A and 1B Amy Nolan with 3A.

Ed Milner, Henry Bryan, Will Ely and Ben Sillitoe. Photo: E Baker

Kate Cooper, Head of Sixth Form, added: "I am so proud of all of our amazing students. Their hard work has really paid off and we have enjoyed celebrating their successes. The majority of students have secured places at their first-choice universities and we wish them every success with their next steps, be that university, apprenticeship or employment."

Poppy Whitehouse & Sarah Forrest. Photo: E Baker

By A Pinney - Contributor