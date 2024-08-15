Celebrating another year of excellent post-16 results at TKAW!

One of the successful students, Govind Chatha, who achieved an A* in Physics as well as As in Maths and Computer Science and will be studying Computer Science at the University of Birmingham, commented: “I’m so happy with my results! I couldn’t have done it without the support from my teachers and family. I’m looking forward to starting university and following my dream career.”

Other student successes include:

Prabhnoor Kaur: A* in Chemistry, A in Biology and A in Maths.

Arshdeep Kaur: A* in Sociology, A in Biology and A in Psychology.

Baldish Kumar Kaur: A* in Maths, A in Business Studies and B in Physics.

Shaan Nijjar: A in Maths, A in Physics and B in Business Studies.

Sukhbir Singh: B in Business Studies, B in Computer Science and B in Maths.

Romiya Sahota: B in Law, B in Maths and B in Sociology.

Eisha Ranes: Distinction* in Digital Media, B in Psychology and C in Law.

Jaskaren Kaler: Distinction* in Digital Media, B in Business Studies and C in Geography.

Amardeep Samra: Distinction* in Business BTEC, Distinction in Digital Media and C in History.

Photo: Khalsa Academy

Principal, Mr. Sukhdev Shoker, expressed his pride in the school community, stating: “These results are a true testament to the perseverance and determination demonstrated by our students, as well as the unwavering support and dedication of our teaching staff. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together.”

CEO Mrs. Anita Notta added, “TKAW students have shown remarkable resilience, overcoming challenges, and achieving success through their dedication and ambition. I would like to extend my gratitude to the staff for their continuous efforts in ensuring the best possible outcomes for our students. We wish our young people every success as they embark on the next phase of their journey.”

We congratulate all of our students for their achievements and extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone in our community for their continued support. We look forward to seeing our students succeed in their future endeavours!

Photo: Khalsa Academy

By Mr S Shoker - Contributor