Another year of A-Level success for Hagley school

Mr Hodgson, Principal commented: “The students have once again risen to the challenges placed before them and have embraced their Post 16 education by continually striving for their personal best. Their endeavour and commitment have brought its rewards. I am delighted to see our average A-Level grade at B- and to report that our average A-Level points score per candidate is up by 1.5 points.

We have also seen a huge improvement in our best 3 A-Levels per entry by over 7.5 points and over 85 per cent of all grades are between an A* and C grade, another improvement for the school. This is truly something to celebrate and testament to the provision on offer at Hagley and the hard work and dedication of all involved in running our Sixth Form.”

Vice Principal, Mrs Morris added: “We are exceptionally proud of the achievements of every single one of or students. It has been a privilege to support and guide them during this time and we know that they will continue to fulfil their potential as they move to the next phase in their lives.”

Mr Behan, Head of Sixth Form also said “These fantastic results are testament to the hard work and dedication of our Year 13 students. With Yale University, Oxbridge and a whole host of other universities among the destinations, I have no doubt that our students will continue to thrive as they pursue their next steps. We wish them every success for the future.”

Mrs Horan, Chief Executive Officer, added, “These wonderful results reflect the hard work of our students, the unwavering support of their families and the dedication and skill of their teachers. I wish all our students the very best of luck as they embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives”.

By James Hodgson - Contributor