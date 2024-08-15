All set for success: Cannock students excel in both A-Level and vocational subjects

Cardinal Griffin staff said that they were delighted with the number of high grades achieved and there were many impressive individual successes too. To name a few...

Ashton B has gained A*AA and will be studying Mathematics at a Russell Group University.

Lucy A achieved AAB and will be studying Biochemistry at a Russell Group University.

Jake P has gained AAB and will be studying Mathematics at a Russell Group University.

Kacper Kajoch achieved D*D*B and is taking a gap year before studying Business Studies.

Hermione Gibson, Principal, said: "I am immensely proud of our students and staff on achieving a wonderful set of results. A high proportion of our students have secured their first-choice place at university! This is testimony to their hard work and dedication throughout the last couple of years.

"There is no doubt that our students have a bright future ahead of them, and I hope that they will keep in touch with us to inform us of their ongoing progress and successes. I would like to take this opportunity to wish them all the very best of luck on the next stage of their learning journey."

Well done to all students!

By Brooke Murphy - Contributor