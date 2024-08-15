A West Bromwich school celebrates students' achievements

Headteacher Mike Smith commented: “Some fabulous results once again this year at the school, which demonstrates the fabulous achievements of our students, who over the past four years have had to cope with so many disruptions to their education, what they have achieved is simply amazing. My thanks also goes to the incredible teaching team we have here at the school. Myself and our governors wish all our Year 13 students who are moving onto their next stage of learning or career today all the very best for their future.”

Two of the school's top students, Lydia Whitehouse and Oliver Daniels, are both going to study at the University of Warwick. Lydia studying Biochemistry after achieving A*AA in Biology Chemistry and Mathematics and Oliver Economics, Politics and International Studies after achieving A*AB in History, Mathematics and Physics.

By Mike Smith - Contributor