Staffordshire’s first all-through school set to open in Rugeley

Staffordshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education (and SEND) Councillor Jonathan Price said: “This is the next important step forward in the development of this school, which will address pressures on secondary school places locally and add much needed capacity in the area.”

The school will be run by John Taylor MAT, an established academy trust with over 10 years’ experience in serving a number of successful primary and secondary schools across Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

Mike Donoghue, Chief Executive Officer for John Taylor MAT said: “This is good news for parents in the town and across the surrounding areas. We look forward to seeing the construction of this amazing new school progress over the forthcoming months and working to create a fantastic school that will be an integral part of the John Taylor Multi-Academy Trust.”

The Trust welcomes enquiries about Rugeley John Taylor School, particularly from families who are interested in a Year 7 place for their child in September 2025. Please visit the school’s website: rugeleyjohntaylor.co.uk/ to register your interest.

Open events are planned for September and October 2024 for those students starting Year 7 in September 2025, and details of those will be released in due course.

By Rachel Snary - Contributor