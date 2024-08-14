Sight loss charity pledges to combat loneliness this Christmas

The charity is dedicated to supporting individuals with visual impairments and other disabilities by providing support, care, advice, and guidance to all those affected by sight loss across the West Midlands.

In Birmingham alone, there are 28,600 people with sight loss. Among them, 3,710 are blind and 6,380 have partial sight loss. These individuals often go through a challenging adjustment period, dealing with emotions like denial, anger, fear, and feeling isolated from loved ones and the community. This can lead to poor mental health, with 22-38 per cent showing symptoms of clinical depression.

Focus Birmingham is seeking pledges from businesses of £100 or more to reach its goal of raising £2,500 by the end of August. The Big Give, the UK’s leading match funding charity, will match all donations made during the campaign period, meaning each contribution has twice the impact.

The charity will use the funds raised to continue their vital work in providing one-to-one and group counselling sessions and recruiting and training volunteers. The charity aims to reduce isolation for people with sight loss by helping them to access their local communities, and to reduce stigma and discrimination by educating communities about sight loss and the available services.

Businesses are encouraged to pledge their support now and donate between December 3-10, allowing time for companies to plan their own fundraising activities if needed. With the community's help, Focus Birmingham can ensure that no one with sight loss feels alone this Christmas.

Cate Burke, CEO of Focus Birmingham, said: “At Focus Birmingham, we understand the profound impact that sight loss can have on a person’s life. Our mission is to empower individuals by providing the care and support they need to live fulfilled lives and reach their full potential.

“Our Caring Connections campaign is a vital part of this mission, offering befriending phone calls and other support services to those who might otherwise feel isolated during the holiday season. With the help of pledges, we will be able to continue this essential work.”

The pledge deadline is 5pm on August 30.

To make a pledge, please visit community.biggive.org/s/pledge?campaignId=a056900002TPSUEAA5 or to find out more about how your business can get involved, please visit focusbirmingham.org.uk/the-big-give-christmas-challenge-pledge.

By Scarlett Stevens - Contributor