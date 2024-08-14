Former bank opens its doors as a brand new chiropractic clinic

The former location of Barclays Bank has been given a new lease of life following a complete renovation and state-of-the-art fit out. The new chiropractic clinic has been refurbished throughout, which included the removal of the old bank vault room. The multi-disciplinary purpose-built clinic has an open plan reception area with a dedicated reception team, spacious parking facilities, refreshments and timely appointments with availability across six days a week. Chiropractic care focuses on treating a range of musculoskeletal conditions through a variety of treatments and techniques, individually tailored to each patient.

The choice of the former bank building offers a central and accessible location for patients across Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire, including Tettenhall, Brewood, Coven, Pattingham and Albrighton. The restoration from a financial institution into a healthcare facility reflects a growing trend of repurposing commercial spaces for essential community services. This new clinic is equipped with the latest technological advancements and is staffed by experienced professionals dedicated to patient-centred care.

Wolverhampton Chiropractic Clinic had its official opening event on 27 July with Councillor Dan Kinsey BEM, Chairman of South Staffordshire Council in attendance. Counsellor Kinsey took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome the practice to the area.

Val Chapman District Councillor for Codsall has since been introduced to the clinic and Mike Wood MP for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire also paid a visit to the clinic as part of his inaugural summer tour of pop-up surgeries.

Nikisha with Dan Kinsey BEM, Chairman of South Staffordshire Council. Photo: Nikisha Bains

Clinic owner and Chiropractor, Nikisha Bains said: “Chiropractic is an amazing tool to keep the health of every individual in peak condition, and as an ex-Wolverhampton Girls’ High School pupil, I always wanted to return after university, to provide an excellent standard of care and outstanding patient services to Wolverhampton and its surrounding areas, in order to improve the health and quality of life of its people.”

Nikisha also said that the local community was devastated when the Barclays Bank branch closed down and were thrilled to hear that a chiropractic clinic was being opened in its place.

Wolverhampton Chiropractic Clinic. Photo: Nikisha Bains

For residents of Bilbrook and Codsall, the clinic offers a convenient option for chiropractic services, continuing the legacy of the building as a place of service to the community, now in a health and well-being focused capacity.

For more details on services and appointments, visit: wolveschiropractic.co.uk or alternatively find them on social media @wolveschiropractic

By Nikisha Bains - Contributor