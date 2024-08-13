SFWI enjoy annual crown bowling event

This is an annual event and provides opportunities for both Doubles and Singles matches to be played to their conclusions on the same day. And what a day! The sun shone, the Green was in excellent condition and the contests were tightly fought.

The Doubles swung either way throughout but in the end was won by Pat Wood and Jackie Perry from Whittington WI who beat Marchington Woodlands WI by 21 chalks to 19.

The Singles contest was just as exciting with Helen Cleaver of Marchington Woodlands WI the eventual winner over the contestant from Bradnop WI by 15 chalks to 11.

The winners will be presented with cups at the Federation's Award Evening on 23 October.

Helen Mancey, Chair of Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes said: "We have such talent in the WI and it is wonderful to be able to enjoy days like this. I am grateful to the Leisure & Pleasure Committee for their hard work in putting on events that bring members together and to the competitors for taking part".

Mary Cooke, Chair of the Leisure & Pleasure Committee added: "We have a varied programme of events planned and our next one is Skittles with Afternoon Tea at Moreton Millennium Community Hall in October."

For more information on Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes visit: sfwi.org/

By Karen Sulway - Contributor