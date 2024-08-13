New creative festival to transform Walsall town centre this September

Taking place on Saturday, 7 September from 11am-5pm, Walsall MakerFest will feature live music, dance, storytelling, hands-on workshops, pop-up shops, fashion shows, street food, a makers’ market and more. It will be a celebration of the rich and dynamic creative community within Walsall and the Black Country.

The jam-packed schedule for the day will include:

Out of the Deep Blue, a performance from Autin Dance Theatre featuring a giant puppet and contemporary dancer in a show inspired by themes of the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis.

Alongside Walsall’s usual Saturday market, the MakerFest’s Makers’ Market will showcase makers from across the Black Country. Expect food, beauty products, ceramics, jewellery, prints and more.

Dance showcase from 20 different dance companies from bhangra and break dance to Bulgarian folk and street dance.

Readings from Wolverhampton’s Poet Laureate for 2022-24, Dr. Kuli Kohli.

Fashion show from Walsall College students as well as jewellery workshops and demonstrations from the School of Jewellery, Birmingham City University.

Additionally, as part of the festival, the Afghan Welfare Society will be holding a kite making workshop and flying event at Walsall Arboretum on Sunday 8 September 2024 from 2pm-5pm.

After the festival, there will be a series of satellite activities extending through to summer 2026. Continuing to celebrate local creativity, these will include workshops, performances, photography, and an exhibition at The New Art Gallery Walsall in August 2025.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Associate Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth and Regeneration at Walsall Council, said: "Walsall MakerFest is set to be an unforgettable celebration of our borough's incredible creative talent and will be a real boost for the town centre. I am incredibly proud of all the work that has been put in to bring this festival together. From vibrant dance performances from over 20 dance companies to creative workshops from local craft makers, there's something for everyone.

"I encourage everyone to join us as we transform our town centre into a vibrant hub of creativity. Let's come together to support our local makers and experience the magic they bring to Walsall."

Geoff Henderson, Director of Urban Hax CIC, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Walsall Council to bring this vibrant, creative festival to life and I look forward to showcasing the diverse talent and creativity that the region has to offer. The programme is packed full of really exciting activities and displays and there’s something for everyone to enjoy and take part in. It’ll be a great celebration of creativity and one not to miss."

Walsall MakerFest is being delivered by Walsall Council in partnership with local non-profit Urban Hax CIC, The New Art Gallery Walsall and Walsall Cultural Compact. It has been supported by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)’s Cultural Development Fund: Round Three through Arts Council England.

For more information on activities through the day, keep an eye on festival updates through the festival Instagram page @MakerFestWalsall and @ourwalsall

Submitted by Walsall Council