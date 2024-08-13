Birmingham Hippodrome announces cast for first new musical The Jingleclaw

Written by Robyn Grant and Tim Gilvin, The Jingleclaw tells the story of Astrid, a young girl with a big heart and even bigger ideas. In a cosy village nestled in the snowy mountains, the Shnootnoot Winter Festival is fast approaching. Astrid is busy practising to play with her school band. Everyone wants her to keep in time, but Astrid just wants to march to the beat of her own drum. Meanwhile, deep in the Winterwood, The Jingleclaw awakes, a mischievous monster who can’t stand festive cheer and music.

Birmingham Hippodrome is delighted to have appointed talented director Anthony Lau to direct The Jingleclaw, which is the first in a series of musicals for children produced by Birmingham Hippodrome – through the UK’s first in-house new musical theatre department - under their My First Musical banner.

Director Anthony Lau said: “Nurturing the next generation of theatre makers and goers is so important, and it’s brilliant that Birmingham Hippodrome recognise this and see the value in investing in great work made especially for them. I’m incredibly excited to be directing The Jingleclaw and to be a part of the Hippodrome’s innovative My First Musical programme. Robyn and Tim are supremely gifted writers with a knack for the mischievous and, with The Jingleclaw, we’re setting out to make a new musical for the whole family. We can’t wait to share the magic of a musical with them. With bats. And a power ballad. And a naughty, cuddly, monster who can’t stand festive cheer.”

In 2023 Birmingham Hippodrome established its New Musical Theatre department and The Jingleclaw is their first production. New artwork and imagery have also been released for the show. The New Musical Theatre department is led by Creative Director, Chris Sudworth, and Head of New Musical Theatre, Deirdre O’Halloran.

Chris Sudworth said: “It is so exciting to see this talented cast come together under Anthony’s direction, bringing the fun and silliness of Robyn and Tim’s writing to life. We also couldn’t have a more mischievous, playful performer in the title role than Birmingham’s own Alexia McIntosh – who Hippodrome audiences will remember from SIX and our 2021 panto, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Early rehearsals have been hugely energetic and entertaining. I can’t wait for our first new musical, The Jingleclaw, to bring the fun and festive cheer to the Patrick Studio.”

The cast is a stellar lineup of talented performers who are set to bring the The Jingleclaw to life, further details and tickets can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000.

By Sarah Lomas - Contributor