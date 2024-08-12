Stunning new motorhome to make visit to Stafford business

The new Arto, the first Niesmann+Bischoff liner on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis available in two models, the Arto 78 and Arto 88, will be on display to visitors to the UK’s largest and most experienced dealership for Erwin Hymer Group motorhomes in Cresswell Park, Valley Drive, from September 27 to 30.

Anyone wanting to see up close the latest liner with the innovative drive technology from Mercedes Benz should contact Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld to make an appointment.

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld are giving customers exclusive access to the Arto in its first UK stop during a tour across Europe.

Sales Director Nick Barker said the team are looking forward to hosting the Arto. Nick said: “We cannot wait to see customers join us to take in the Arto, which Niesmann+Bischoff proudly say has broken new ground for innovation.

“Niesmann+Bischoff constantly improve their vehicles and have done so with the Arto 78 and Arto 88, which combine the latest liner with innovative drive technology from Mercedes Benz.

“As a family-run business, we have built our own reputation for offering customers the very latest vehicles, so we are pleased to build upon this heritage with the Arto’s first UK stop-off.

“The Arto will not be at the Motorhome and Caravan Show this year, so we are pleased to offer customers the chance to personally review and evaluate the new models at their leisure and away from the hustle of a show.

“There will be a lot of people interested in booking a slot now to see if the Arto can be the perfect travelling companion for them and their family.”

In launching the Arto, Niesmann+Bischoff said: “A liner on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis did not exist yet, so we went ahead and built two, the more compact Arto 78 and the large tandem-axle Arto 88. We recommend checking out both to decide how much Arto you want.”

Now the UK’s largest and most experienced dealership for Erwin Hymer Group motorhomes, Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld offers top brands including Carado, Dethleffs, Laika, Niesmann+Bischoff and HYMER.

With more than 45 years of heritage Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld offers unrivalled expertise to help people find their dream motorhome now from its environmentally-friendly, purpose-built sales Stafford centre which opened in 2019.

As well as its showroom selling new and used vehicles, the business boasts a service centre and MOT testing facility to meet customer aftersales requirements.

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld exclusively sells premium German vehicles from the group’s leading manufacturers, Carado, Dethleffs, HYMER and Niesmann+Bischoff, along with the Italian Laika brand. The company has been a Niesmann+Bischoff dealer since 2019 and sold Erwin Hymer Group brands exclusively for 10 years.

For more event information visit motorhomes.co.uk

By Chris Leggett - Contributor