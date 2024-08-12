Sponsorship boosts foodbank’s essential work across the Black Country

The social landlord has contributed £2,000 to sponsor a van, which will be used to collect and deliver food parcels and toiletries to families in need.

The sponsorship money will cover costs for the van, including fuel and insurance, meaning the charity has more budget to buy food items.

Alison Matthews, Head of Stronger Communities at whg, said: “Black Country Foodbank provides a vital lifeline to those who are struggling to put food on the table.

“We are committed to creating social value and are delighted that our sponsorship will support the charity to concentrate their efforts where it is needed most.”

Last year, the Black Country Foodbank delivered almost 160,000 meals to families in need across Walsall.

Allan Boot, Walsall Coordinator for Black Country Foodbank, said: “We are pleased that whg have continued to support the work we do in the community and this partnership is supporting so many people in the borough of Walsall.”

By Katie Swann - Contributor