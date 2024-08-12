Marketing consultancy celebrates 15-year success story

Since its founding in 2009 Smart Marketing Works has built up an expanding client list, comprising blue chip companies from a number of industries. Its main focus is on the flooring and tiling sector, which traditionally has been based locally around ‘The Potteries’. The agency also runs the secretariat and marketing activities for The Tile Association.

Managing Director and Owner, Kay Porter, has charted a path to success over the past 15 years, growing the agency into what is now a nationally known specialist agency employing a team of 16 people, many of whom live locally. A number of Kay’s clients, suppliers and staff have worked with her from the start and she is extremely grateful for their friendship and support over the years.

Founded at the height of the recession in 2009 to support companies within the building and construction industry with outsourced marketing services, the agency managed to thrive impressively during the COVID pandemic. Staff adapted to a new way of working, often remotely, and the agency proved resilient in quickly diverting resources into digital marketing services rather than traditional print, during what was a very challenging time.

The company has now reached a scale and level of influence that it is able to attract some big hitters from the industry to join its team. These include Catherine Spibey, who, after nearly 20 years’ experience at Stoke-based Johnson Tiles in both marketing and senior sales roles, joined Smart Marketing Works as Agency Account Director in December 2021, Matt Carlin who was appointed Digital Director and Mandy Searle who joined as Technical Researcher & Copywriter. Mandy had previously worked for a number of years at Norcros Adhesives, who were also based in Stoke.

More recently Kelly Armstrong, formerly Business Development Coordinator at retailer/distributor Walls & Floors has joined the company as Business Development Manager.

“I do feel that, although we have been going for 15 years and doing pretty well, we are now entering an exciting new phase in our company’s history,” says Kay Porter, “One in which our future growth is being driven forward with greater professionalism and enthusiasm than ever before.”

The agency is also continually expanding the range of services which it is able to offer. These include all the core marketing areas - advertising, PR, graphic design, event management and print, as well as video, web design and social media management. Meanwhile it has also established a strong reputation in other specialist areas, in particular developing and writing Continuous Professional Development (CPD) materials for clients and providing secretariat support to trade associations.

By Daniel Dean - Contributor