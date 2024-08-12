Golden ticket search launched for hospice elephant trail

In celebration of World Elephant Day, the hospice is hiding 10 golden tickets near their mini-elephant sculptures throughout Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield.

Starting today, eagle-eyed supporters of the trail will have the chance to search for these coveted golden passes in various indoor locations – but organisers aren’t expecting them to be around for long!

Each ticket discovered will grant a family of up to four people exclusive access to the trail's last few days on the trail - the Farewell Weekend at Beacon Park, Lichfield, from September 20 to 22.

This celebratory event will bring all the elephant sculptures together for one last public viewing before they head to auction.

Georgia Haynes, Project Event Manager at St Giles Hospice, said: "We're thrilled to add this element of excitement to our March of the Elephants trail. It's a wonderful opportunity for families to engage with the trail in a new way and potentially win a fantastic prize. The Farewell Weekend will be a special celebration where visitors can see all the elephants in one place and be part of the celebrations marking the success of this incredible community event."

The golden ticket trail encourages participants to explore the trail thoroughly, particularly the charming mini-elephant sculptures created by local schools and community groups. This initiative aims to increase engagement with the trail and raise awareness of St Giles Hospice's vital work in the community.

Georgia added: "This golden ticket initiative is not just about winning a prize – it's about bringing our community together, celebrating creativity, and supporting the vital services St Giles provides. We hope this will inspire even more people to join the elephant trail and contribute to our cause."

Emma Rushton from St Giles Hospice with the golden tickets. Photo: St Giles Hospice

Trail-goers are reminded to respect the artwork and surrounding areas while searching for the tickets.

The March of the Elephants trail, featuring 30 large elephant sculptures and more than 40 mini-elephants uniquely decorated by local and national artists, runs until September 8. It aims to bring colour and creativity to the streets of Lichfield, Tamworth, and Sutton Coldfield while raising vital funds for end of life care.

For those who haven't yet joined the elephant trail, the interactive app is available for £1.99 from the App Store or Google Play, with all profits going to St Giles Hospice. Alternatively, trail maps are available from selected St Giles charity shops in Mere Green, Tamworth, Lichfield and Boldmere, Lichfield Maize Maze, Bistro Number 19 and Lichfield Cathedral.

The hospice encourages the public to continue enjoying the trail responsibly and to report any damage to their Herd Helpline on 01543 434027.

For more information about St Giles Hospice's March of the Elephants, please visit marchoftheelephants.co.uk

By Claire Fry - Contributor