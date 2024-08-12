“Don’t drink alcohol” – centenarian gives her advice for a long life

Joyce Lovell celebrated her 100th birthday in style at Care UK’s Chandler Court, on Recreation Road, and shared her secret to living a long life – don’t drink alcohol.

Born in Rotherham on 3rd August 1924, Joyce later moved to Cambridgeshire, where she and her husband Bill lived for many happy years. Together the couple had five daughters, and now share six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Growing up Joyce enjoyed playing tennis, watching Wimbledon every year, and her career saw her work as a medical secretary at her local GP surgery.

On the big day, the team at Chandler Court adorned the home with balloons and banners and welcomed Joyce’s family and friends for the celebrations. Head Chef, Alex Millichamp specially prepared her a birthday cake.

Joyce said: “The secret to a long life is no alcohol because I've never drank, and lots and lots of sleep."

Tina Lilly, Home Manager at Chandler Court, said: “It was an honour to celebrate Joyce’s birthday with her. She is a beloved resident at Chandler Court, and we all had a lovely time marking this tremendous milestone.

“Everything we do centres around supporting residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions. Joyce’s 100th birthday was no exception, and it was a delight to hear her sound advice for living a long and happy life.”

