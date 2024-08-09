Wednesbury business celebrates successful year for young football stars

MSC provided Broadway FC Galacticos u11s and Bustelholme Elite u12s with brand new kit at the start of the football season in August 2023. With both teams having wrapped up their league games, they are now celebrating positive ends to the year.

Broadway FC Galacticos u11s enjoyed several cup final appearances, including wins in the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation Cup and the Baggies Cup. In the Walsall Junior Youth Football League, the team rarely dropped out of the top six, with their players giving it their all and developing their skills in a hard-fought season.

Broadway FC Galacticos u11s manager Joseph Norton said: “We’re incredibly thankful to MSC for providing the kit and sponsoring us throughout the season. With many people feeling the effects of the cost-of-living crisis. We were so grateful to MSC, it made sure everyone felt included and enabled the team to focus on having fun and developing their skills.”

MSC also provided kit to Bustelholme Elite u12s for the 2023-24 season. Manager Warren Dempster, who is a Customer Experience Manager at MSC, was keen to praise his players for their development and dedication throughout the year, especially when facing some of the best players in the region from top-tier academies in the Midland Junior Premier League.

Warren added: “We’re really proud of our team for the fight and spirit that they’ve shown throughout the season. All of this wouldn’t have been possible without the support from MSC, for which we are extremely grateful.”

Both teams will be stepping up to higher levels next season, with Bustelholme Elite moving to full eleven-a-side games, while Broadway Galacticos will graduate to the u12s competitions.

Dave Darby, Managing Director at MSC Industrial Supply Co. UK said: “Supporting these two teams has been a source of pride for everyone here at MSC. While we are a global business, many of our UK staff live near our Wednesbury HQ so it’s great to support the local community. We wish both teams the best of luck next season and look forward to cheering them on from the sidelines.”

By Alex Murray - Contributor